Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Don’t Help David Price In Loss Vs. Angels

David Price had one of his better outings of the season, but the Boston Red Sox’s bats didn’t back him up Saturday.

Price allowed three runs, two of which were earned, in six solid innings, but the offense had a sleepy night in Boston’s 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. The Sox attempted a late comeback with two runs in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough.

With the win, the Angeles improve to 39-39, while the Red Sox fall to 41-33.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Offenseless.

The Red Sox’s bats had a big night Friday, but that wasn’t the case one night later.

IT WAS OVER WHEN….

The Angels added two more insurance runs off Fernando Abad in the seventh inning.

ON THE BUMP

— Price had a solid outing for the Red Sox, although he left when the Angels had a 3-1 lead.

The left-hander got into some immediate trouble in the first inning, as L.A. tagged him for three singles, the third of which was from Martin Maldonado and knocked in Kole Calhoun for Los Angeles’ first run. Eric Young Jr. later gave the Angels back the lead with his RBI double in the fourth, and L.A. added on an insurance run on Luis Valbuena’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly.

Price allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

— Abad allowed two more runs in the top of the seventh inning, one of which came on a balk. Red Sox manager John Farrell wasn’t happy with the call, to say the least, and he was ejected.

— Blaine Boyer came on with two out in the seventh and got Albert Pujols to fly out. Boyer then pitched a scoreless eighth.

— Matt Barnes allowed one more run in a rough ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Mitch Moreland put the Red Sox on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run to center field. It was his 10th homer of the season.

— Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts, Hanley Ramirez and Moreland each had one hit.

— Ramirez’s hit came on a ground-rule double in the bottom of the ninth, and it drove in Bogaerts for Boston’s second run. Christian Vazquez then struck out, but the ball went out of play on a wild pitch, allowing Benintendi to score and make it 6-3 L.A.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will close out their three-game series with the Angels on Sunday at Fenway Park. Doug Fister is scheduled to make his Boston debut, and he’ll be opposed by fellow right-hander Parker Bridwell. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images