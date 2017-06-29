Red Sox Wrap: Lack Of Timely Hitting Plagues Boston In 4-1 Loss To Twins

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox had a couple scoring chances Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins, but the Sox’s bats failed to capitalize in a 4-1 loss at Fenway Park.

Twins starter Adalberto Mejia did a tremendous job of keeping Boston’s hitters off-balance throughout his outing. The left-hander hurled 5 2/3 scoreless innings, only allowing five hits and one walk to go along with three strikeouts.

Rick Porcello turned in a respectable performance for the Red Sox, but his offense couldn’t bail him out. The right-hander battled through six innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six.

The teams recorded the same number of hits in the contest, but the Red Sox left a whopping 11 runners on base in the defeat.

With the loss, the Sox fall to 43-35, while the Twins improve to 40-36.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

Boston had its leadoff hitter reach base in three innings and managed to get several runners in scoring position. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, they couldn’t come up with a clutch hit.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Max Kepler walloped a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Twins a four-run cushion. On a night in which Boston couldn’t string multiple hits together, that was all Minnesota would need.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello looked as though he would cruise through the first inning after retiring the first two batters of the game on just seven pitches. But Minnesota would open the scoring with a two-out rally.

Joe Mauer kicked things off with a double, and scored one batter later thanks to a two-bagger off the bat of Miguel Sano. The Twins racked up their second run of the first inning when Kepler looped an RBI single to right field.

The right-hander settled down, as he only scattered two hits between the second and fifth innings. Trouble would arise in the sixth, though, as a Sano leadoff walk was followed by a Kepler two-run blast to extend Minnesota’s lead to four. Porcello would finish the sixth, but that would be all for Boston’s starter.

— Heath Hembree followed Porcello and pitched a scoreless seventh inning. The right-hander would stay on for the eighth and recorded one out in the frame before giving way to Robby Scott.

— Scott made things interesting when he loaded the bases, but the lefty managed to get the Red Sox out of the eighth inning unscathed.

— Matt Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston had a golden opportunity in the seventh inning when it loaded the bases with just one out. A Xander Bogaerts ground out brought home the Red Sox’s lone run, but that’s all they would get in the frame.

— The Sox had another great scoring chance in the third inning when Deven Marrero and Mookie Betts led off the frame with singles. Boston would squander the opportunity, though, as a Dustin Pedroia infield fly was followed by strikeouts from Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland.

— Betts was the lone Red Sox hitter to record a multi-hit game as he went 2-for-4 with a double.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. went 1-for-4 with a double in the second inning.

— Bogaerts, Moreland, Marrero and Sandy Leon each reached base via single.

— Pedroia, Chris Young and Sam Travis all went hitless in the ballgame.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Twins will play the finale of their four-game series Thursday night. David Price is scheduled to get the ball for Boston and will be countered by Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images