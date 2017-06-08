Red Sox, Yankees Both On Upswing; Is Next Chapter Of Rivalry About To Begin?

Share this:

David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez walked away from Major League Baseball in the last year, and by doing so, they ended arguably the finest chapter in the rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

The rivalry between the two clubs has simmered over the years, as it’s nowhere near the powder keg it was in, say, 2003 or 2004. But is a return to the Sox-Yankees rivalry of old just around the corner?

NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle discussed on the latest episode of “NESN Around,” and you can hear their thoughts on the state of the rivalry in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Images