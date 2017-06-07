NESN Around: Could 2016-17 Warriors Go Down As Best Team In NBA History?

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors have been a runaway freight train in the NBA playoffs, steamrolling everyone in their path, including the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors entered their NBA Finals “three-match” with the Cavaliers having won their first 12 playoff games, and Cleveland showed little resistence in the first two games as Golden State cruised to back-to-back victories to take a 2-0 series lead. Simply put, it feels like we’re witnessing something special.

But just how good are the 2016-17 Warriors from a historical perspective?

Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle attempted to answer that question on the latest episode of “NESN Around,” even digging into the widespread infatuation with comparing this year’s Warriors to the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.

Mike and Ricky also discussed the state of the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry and the Stanley Cup craze that has engulfed Nashville. Check it all out in the player above.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images