Relive Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup Win On Six-Year Anniversary Of Triumph

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup exactly six years ago Thursday. How crazy is that?

It feels like yesterday Tim Thomas was making incredible saves, Nathan Horton was scoring clutch goals and all of Boston was obsessed with the Bruins’ amazing playoff run, which culminated in the B’s defeating the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 15, 2011.

Boston’s series-clinching victory over Vancouver capped a Cup Final that will go down as one of the most eventful in NHL history, as the two fan bases developed not only a strong love for their own team but also a passionate disdain for the opposition. It was hockey at its finest.

So, Bruins fans, whatever you do Thursday, at least take a few minutes to reflect on Boston’s 2011 Cup win. It was a special time for your team and the city, and the memories will last a lifetime.

To help you celebrate the occasion, check out the videos below, courtesy of the NHL’s YouTube page.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab