Report: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Want Aug. 26 Fight in Las Vegas

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather fighting UFC champion Conor McGregor anywhere at any time once seemed unthinkable, but now that possibility could be heading toward reality.

Why is that? Well, we now have a possible date, and that is Aug. 26.

ESPN’s Dan Rafael reported Monday, citing a source, that “Mayweather Promotions plans to request the date from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for the much-anticipated boxing match …”

Showtime would televise the bout, per Rafael’s report.

This fight is expected to set pay-per-view records, and would be one of the biggest events in recent sports history. If you thought Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in May 2015 was a big deal, this event with McGregor could dwarf that fight in regards to interest and revenue generated.

Mayweather has a perfect 49-0 boxing record, and McGregor recently was a champion in two different UFC weight classes. They are the two most talented and recognizable fighters in their respective sports, and this latest development is a positive step in making this dream showdown a reality.

