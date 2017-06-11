Ryan Blaney Wins At Pocono After Hard-Fought Battle With Kyle Busch

Share this:

Tweet







Ryan Blaney became the 10th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver to win in a race this season Sunday, when he took victory in the Axalta presents the Pocono 400.

Blaney and Kyle Busch had an intense battle for the lead on his way to victory, and it took the Wood Brothers Racing driver almost an entire lap to get by the No. 18.

With fresh tires, Blaney was closing on Busch with 10 laps remaining, but still had to try everything in his power to get by the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. Busch blocked hard, at one point forcing him onto the apron, though Blaney ultimately got by him after spending two turns side-by-side.

The Wood Brothers Racing Twitter account had one thing to say about Busch’s defending during the on-track duel.

kyle racing like an ass here — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) June 11, 2017

Wood Brothers claims the account was “hacked,” but we’re not so sure.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images