Team Running Two Awesome ‘Cars 3’ Liveries In New Prototype Series

Share this:

Tweet







It’s fairly common for NASCAR teams to run special paint schemes promoting a new movie, but that rarely happens in endurance racing. These “Cars 3”-themed Le Mans Prototype 3 racers look so good, though, we think it should happen more often.

Craft-Bamboo Racing is fielding two cars in the inaugural season of the FRD LMP3 Series, an ACO-backed championship that kicks off Friday, though they look like they’re from rival teams. That’s because Craft-Bamboo adorned its two Ligier JS P3 prototypes with liveries that are based on the main characters from the recently released “Cars 3.”

The No. 95 is designed to look like the protagonist, Lightning McQueen, while the No. 20 is styled after his new rival, Jackson Storm.

Disney-Pixar’s ‘Cars’ Franchise to Partner Craft-Bamboo Racing for the First Two Rounds of the @frd_lmp3 Series. https://t.co/O7sXMFBL5v pic.twitter.com/SIRO2kKRiz — Craft-Bamboo Racing (@craftbamboo) June 28, 2017

The renderings that Craft-Bamboo released Wednesday look awesome, but we’re frankly more impressed by the real deals. Although they obviously will be removed before the race, the cars actually were fitted with windshield decals of the characters’ eyes so they look as authentic as possible.

Craft-Bamboo Racing Sets Sights on Inaugural @frd_lmp3 Series Victory. Read about the upcoming races here: https://t.co/IcBYcHM9Ff pic.twitter.com/V4q757Bkf7 — Craft-Bamboo Racing (@craftbamboo) June 29, 2017

We wouldn’t have expected a paint scheme from a movie about stock cars to look so good as a livery for a sports car, but we couldn’t have been more wrong.