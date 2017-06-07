Tom Brady, Brandin Cooks Already Building Rapport In Patriots Minicamp

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The conditions at Gillette Stadium must have been strangely familiar for New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

No, Cooks didn’t experience many spring days with temperatures in the high 40s and rain cascading from the sky during his three years with the New Orleans Saints, but the Pacific Northwest, where the receiver went to college at Oregon State, is known for that type of weather.

Cooks was a standout during Tuesday’s minicamp session despite the miserable weather, catching five passes — a practice high — from quarterback Tom Brady.

“He’s great,” Cooks said after practice about his new quarterback. “His attention to detail is awesome. It’s great to be able to play with a group of quarterbacks like this.”

Cooks has been able to catch on fast because he’s willing to put in the work.

“Whoever’s throwing in the huddle, I’m asking questions,” he said. “Whoever I’m with, I’m asking questions just so I can see and know what they’re thinking and get on that same page.”

It helps that he became fast friends with his fellow wideouts.

“It seems like we just clicked right away,” Cooks said. “We all get along. We all work together and help each other get better, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Cooks adds a different element to the Patriots’ receiving corps and offense in general. If he’s not the fastest player on the team — cornerback Jonathan Jones might have him beat — then he’s certainly the fastest on offense.

Brady’s deep ball was rejuvenated last season thanks to the addition of Chris Hogan. Cooks should make the Patriots long game even more impressive in 2017 thanks to his speed.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com