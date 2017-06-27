Tom Caron Honored During Annual Champions Of Mentoring Event At Fenway

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night during the annual Mentoring Night at Fenway, where 1,000 mentors, mentees and supporters from youth mentoring programs across the state are in attendance thanks to the on-going support of the Red Sox.

On Tuesday morning, NESN’s Tom Caron was honored at the 13th Annual Champions of Mentoring event held at Fenway for his incredible commitment to mentoring and kids in the community.

For more on Mentoring night and the Annual Champions of Mentoring event, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.