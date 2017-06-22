U.S. Grand Prix Schedule Changed To Accommodate Justin Timberlake Concert

Share this:

Justin Timberlake will perform in Austin, Texas on Saturday night following the United States Grand Prix, but not without a little schedule shifting.

While there usually is a two-hour break following the FP3 session, there now will be a four-hour space before the 4 p.m. local time qualifying race precedes the “JT” concert.

According to motorsport.com, the change is in hopes that more people will stay for the concert, as well as for music fans to maybe take in some racing before going to the show.

Mechanics and race teams are complaining about the time change because it will make them change their routine and create a longer work day.

The teams also are worried that this could cause the Formula One to do this more, which would lead to an increased workload for them.

The TV broadcast of the qualifying will now start at 3 p.m. local time.

