UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City Results: Kevin Lee Beats Michael Chiesa By Submission

Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City: Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Lee? Look below to get the results for all the fights at theChesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday.

Main Event: Kevin Lee defeated Michael Chiesa

Kevin Lee slammed Michael Chiesa and then took his back and didn’t let go until he was pulled off by referee Mario Yamazaki, who controversially stopped the fight before Chiesa even tapped, giving Lee the submission win by RNC at 4:37 of the first round.

The controversy aside, Lee looked to be just seconds away from either a tap or Chiesa passing out. The choke was tight and he was in very dominant position. The two lightweights engaged in a very personal back and forth in the lead up to the fight and after both agreed they’d rematch if it made sense. Lee now has the third-longest active win streak (five) in the lightweight division.

Thumbnail photo via Sean Pokorny/USA TODAY Sports Images