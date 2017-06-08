USA Women’s Soccer Vs. Sweden: Boston Breakers Star Scores USWNT’s Winning Goal

Share this:

Not only does Rose Lavelle have a bright future in professional soccer, but her present is going quite well, too.

The U.S. women’s national team midfielder scored the only goal Monday in her side’s 1-0 victory over Sweden in an exhibition game in Gothenburg. Crystal Dunn assisted the goal, which Lavelle scored with a well-placed finish.

The goal was Lavelle’s second in five games for Team USA.

The 22-year-old plays club soccer in the National Women’s Soccer League for the Boston Breakers, who selected her No. 1 overall in the 2017 NWSL College Draft. Lavelle was named NWSL player of the month in April and was part of the league’s team of the month in April and May.

Sweden was Team USA’s first opponent in its two-leg European tour. Dunn, Lavelle and Co. will visit Norway on Sunday.

