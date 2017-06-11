Watch Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray Hit Wall Hard In NASCAR Pocono

Share this:

Brake ware was the topic of conversation ahead of Sunday’s Axalta presents the Pocono 400, and that’s seemingly what brought Jimmie Johnson’s race to an abrupt end.

Johnson was running seventh late in Stage 2 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race when he appeared to have a rear brake failure that sent him into the wall at Turn 2. The incident also ended Jamie McMurray’s race, as he was sent into the wall after running over some oil from Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet SS.

McMurray’s brakes also were overheating, and ultimately caught fire after he made contact with the wall. Despite the speed of the impacts, both drivers walked away from their cars without injury.

The race was red-flagged as a result of Johnson and McMurray’s incidents with three laps remaining in Stage 2.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images