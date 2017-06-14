Watch Mitch Moreland Crush Home Run To Deep Center Field Vs. Phillies

Share this:

Mitch Moreland sure likes to crush home runs.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman came to bat in the bottom of the third inning of Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with the score tied following Aaron Athlerr’s two-run homer in the top of the frame. And he promptly crushed a solo home run of his own to deep center field at Fenway Park.

Mitch Moreland crushes a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the 3rd inning, giving the Red Sox a 3-2 lead!!! #WinDanceRepeat pic.twitter.com/eZ3FFRaDBY — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) June 14, 2017

It was Moreland’s ninth homer of the season, and it gave Boston a 3-2 advantage.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images