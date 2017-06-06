Watch Predators’ Pekka Rinne Make Multiple Ridiculous Saves In Game 4

Share this:

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne has been quieting the “start Juuse Saros” crowd in the last two games of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

In the second period of Game 4 on Monday night, Rinne did just that, and in a major way.

Rinne makes the initial save on the left post, before sprawling from completely out of position to make a diving stop on an open net with two Pittsburgh Penguins looming.

The 34-year-old Finnish goaltender is an enormous reason why the Predators have reached the Cup Final stage, and Monday’s performance is reminding all of us of that.

Here’s another angle of the ridiculous sequence:

Thumbnail photo via Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports Images