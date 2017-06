Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have struggled offensively as of late, but Mitch Moreland is doing his part to help right the ship.

With the Red Sox trailing the Detroit Tigers 3-0 in the fourth inning Friday night, Moreland blasted a solo home run to narrow the gap.

While I was watching the Tom Brady Ring video shot on his way to get #5 Moreland hit this home run

Coincidence?

I think not#RedSox pic.twitter.com/SF0N3ZJ1f4 — joe (@JoeAno1) June 10, 2017

It was Moreland’s eighth longball of the season, putting him just one behind Mookie Betts for the team lead.

