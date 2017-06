Share this:

Mitch Moreland has been on an absolute tear as of late, and the Boston Red Sox first baseman continued this trend Monday night at Fenway Park.

In the first inning against the Minnesota Twins, Moreland took Jose Berrios deep to extend Boston’s lead to 2-0.

Mitch Moreland going yard for the 3rd game in a row and there's now been 14,345 home runs hit in the MLB this year pic.twitter.com/rcCGAXwOiO — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio_) June 26, 2017

The longball was Moreland’s 12th of the season, tying him with Mookie Betts for the team lead.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images