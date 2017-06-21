Watching Joey Logano Eat Baby Food Will Make You Extremely Uncomfortable

Share this:

Tweet







Joey Logano’s been known to stir the pot from time to time, and now that pot is full of baby food.

The Team Penske driver appeared on FOX Sports 1’s “NASCAR Race Hub” on Monday, but he probably wishes he hadn’t. In addition to talking all things NASCAR, Logano was tasked with eating, and identifying, six baby food flavors.

Those who dislike Logano will find plenty to enjoy as he squirms in his seat, while his supporters will be happy to know he’s a budding expert on the dietary needs of infants. Watch the segment in the video below:

We’re not sure what’s more fascinating here: the way Logano says “sweet potatoes,” or the fact he likes prunes in baby-food form.

Personally, we just hope it’s not long before Gerber is a part of his post-race sponsor plug.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images