2017 MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Red Sox Star Xander Bogaerts Among Final Vote Candidates

The starters and reserves for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game were announced Sunday night, but there still is one spot to fill on each team.

Fans will decide the most deserving player out of five choices from both the American League and National League.

Here are the candidates from each league.

American League

Xander Bogaerts, Shortstop, Boston Red Sox

Elvis Andrus, Shortstop, Texas Rangers

Didi Gregorius, Shortstop, New York Yankees

Logan Morrison, First Base, Tampa Bay Rays

Mike Moustakas, Third Base, Kansas City Royals

National League

Justin Bour, First Base, Miami Marlins

Kris Bryant, Third Base, Chicago Cubs

Anthony Rendon, Third Base, Washington Nationals

Mark Reynolds, First Base, Colorado Rockies

Justin Turner, Third Base, Los Angeles Dodgers

Fans can vote on MLB.com from now until 4:00 p.m. ET on July 6.

Red Sox fans also can text “A2” to 89269 to vote for Bogaerts.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images