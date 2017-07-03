MLB

2017 MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Red Sox Star Xander Bogaerts Among Final Vote Candidates

by on Sun, Jul 2, 2017 at 10:30PM
1,394

The starters and reserves for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game were announced Sunday night, but there still is one spot to fill on each team.

Fans will decide the most deserving player out of five choices from both the American League and National League.

Here are the candidates from each league.

American League 
Xander Bogaerts, Shortstop, Boston Red Sox
Elvis Andrus, Shortstop, Texas Rangers
Didi Gregorius, Shortstop, New York Yankees
Logan Morrison, First Base, Tampa Bay Rays
Mike Moustakas, Third Base, Kansas City Royals

National League
Justin Bour, First Base, Miami Marlins
Kris Bryant, Third Base, Chicago Cubs
Anthony Rendon, Third Base, Washington Nationals
Mark Reynolds, First Base, Colorado Rockies
Justin Turner, Third Base, Los Angeles Dodgers

Fans can vote on MLB.com from now until 4:00 p.m. ET on July 6.

Red Sox fans also can text “A2” to  89269 to vote for Bogaerts.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN