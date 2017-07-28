Alex Bergeron Dominant In iRacing World Of Outlaws At Valusia Park

Every week, iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation service, highlights its latest news for NESN Fuel. This week, iRacing recapped the latest round of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. Read more about iRacing here.

Alex Bergeron came out on top of a wild, accident-strewn iRacing World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series feature at Volusia Park Speedway. Bergeron started from pole and led all the way to come home just ahead of Steve Renaud in a race that saw no fewer than six cautions for 18 laps of the 30-lap event.

While the flurry of cautions prevented the race from ever gaining a sense of flow, the spate of accidents and regular restarts were a boon to Rhett Starnes. The Texan sim racer started 13th and came home third, saving the best for last with a final pass on a Lap 29 restart to get around Bob King.

Kevin J Holley, Daniel Gow, Chad Robinson, Howard Weaver, Lewis Hewitt and Logan Seavey completed the top-10 finishers and were the only drivers to go the distance.

The event was one of nearly 100 virtual World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series races staged every week by the iRacing.com online racing simulation at legendary dirt tracks such as Eldora, Willliams Grove and USA International Speedway.

Tune in to iRacing Live on Monday, July 31 at 8:30 p.m. ET (00:30 GMT) to catch the next weekly feature in the iRacing World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Williams Grove Speedway.

And check out iRacing.com to see how you can join in the sprint car racing action on the world’s leading sim racing game.