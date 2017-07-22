Barcelona’s Neymar Reportedly Agrees To Terms On Massive PSG Contract

It sounds like Neymar might soon be on the move.

The Barcelona superstar has agreed to terms on a contract with Paris Saint-Germain, a source close to PSG told ESPN FC. Neymar reportedly told the French club he wants to move to the Parc des Princes, meaning his time with Barcelona seemingly is nearing its end.

Neymar’s reported decision means PSG now can push forward with its plan to trigger the Brazilian star’s roughly $259 million buyout.

The 25-year-old reportedly would earn about $35 million per season after taxes if he joins PSG, although Neymar’s total earnings per year could soar well beyond that. A source told ESPN FC that in addition to his salary and bonuses, Neymar also stands to profit from a number of PSG owners Oryx Qatar Sports Investments’ other commercial ventures in Paris and away from the soccer world.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images