Branden Grace Makes History With Record Score At 2017 British Open

Branden Grace made history Saturday at The Open Championship, becoming the first player ever to shoot a 62 in a men’s major championship.

Grace shot 8-under at the par-70 Royal Birkdale course, putting him at 4-under through three rounds of The Open. The 29-year-old South African made eight birdies and no bogeys en route to surpassing the 31 rounds of 63 previously shot in major championships.

“It was a special day, to be quite honest,” Grace said, per ESPN.com. “I had no idea that was the lowest. I was so in the zone and playing the round so well. I was just trying to play the round without a bogey and make another birdie at the last. Sometimes it helps not knowing these things.

“When you get on a run like that, you stop thinking about golf. It’s one of the best ball-striking rounds of my career.”

Grace’s historic round catapulted him up the leaderboard, which Jordan Spieth sat atop entering Saturday with a 6-under through two rounds.

