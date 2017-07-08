Busch North Throwback: Jared Irvan Reviving Father’s Iconic Paint Scheme

Share this:

THOMPSON, CONN. — Jared Irvan’s No. 4 isn’t the same car that won the Daytona 500 over two decades ago, but it’s every bit as sweet.

Irvan, who’s competing in Saturday’s Busch North Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, is running a paint job virtually identical to the one his father, Ernie Irvan, took to victory lane at Daytona in 1991. And although his focus is squarely on his second NASCAR K&N Pro Series East start, Jared is understandably excited about honoring his father.

Occasionally referred to as “Swervin’ Irvan,” Ernie has an impressive NASCAR resume, including being named one of the sport’s 50 Greatest Drivers. That’s a lot to live up to for his 19-year-old son, but for now Ernie is just happy to see an Irvan back in the No. 4, even if Kodak isn’t on the hood.

Without a doubt, the classic paint jobs are the highlights of the Busch North Throwback, which is the first K&N race at Thompson since 2009. But while each throwback scheme has it’s own story, none have as much history as the one on the No. 4.

“Like father, like son” might be a tired cliche, but it’s never been more appropriate.