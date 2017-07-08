Busch North Throwback: NASCAR K&N East Makes Stylish Return To Thompson

Share this:

Tweet







THOMPSON, CONN. — The K&N Pro Series East is back at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, and it’s back in style.

Saturday’s Busch North Throwback 100 gives fans the opportunity not only to watch some of NASCAR’s rising stars, but also to see some classic paint schemes back in action.

But paved oval-racing diehards, of which there are plenty in the Northeast, aren’t the only fans in attendance. Drivers, crew members and even the track’s general manager, Josh Vanada, are getting caught up in the fun.

The nostalgia-fueled race could be the springboard Thompson needs to make the historic track a staple of NASCAR Touring Series once again. Thanks to a three-year deal between Thompson and NASCAR, fans can look forward to at least two more editions of the Busch North Throwback.

Judging by the enthusiasm surrounding Saturday’s festivities, the event is off to a roaring start.