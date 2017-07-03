Check Out Lap Of New York’s First Street Circuit Ahead Of Formula E Race

Share this:

Formula E is set to make history by hosting the first race ever on the streets of New York, but before it does, it’s giving fans a preview of what the temporary circuit will have to offer.

FE tweeted a video Monday that shows fans what a flying lap will look like around the 1.21-mile track in Brooklyn. Because cars won’t take to the track until July 15, the lap was completed on a simulator, though that’s fitting, as FE’s innovative nature is the reason New York wants to host the ePrix.

The first ever lap of the 2017 FIA Formula E @Qualcomm #NYCePrix! 👀 🇺🇸 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/oO78vdNaV4 — FIA Formula E (@FIAformulaE) July 3, 2017

If Ellen Degeneres decides to take FE up on its offer to drive its Spark-Renault SRT_01E show car, she certainly will have her hands full. Like most of the circuits the series races on, the New York City ePrix track is lined with unforgiving walls on nearly every corner, plus the middle sector looks extremely technical.