Conor McGregor Tells Floyd Mayweather He Can’t Read Right To His Face

Share this:

Tweet







Conor McGregor didn’t pull any punches during his turn at the mic to begin the McGregor vs. Mayweather World Tour press conference in Toronto on Wednesday.

And, yes, the UFC champion even went after Mayweather’s literacy skills. Back in 2014, rapper 50 Cent criticized Mayweather’s ability to read.

McGregor took a shot at it Wednesday, drawing a huge reaction from the crowd. Check it out in the video below. Warning: it contains NSFW language.

Well, there’s no question these two fighters don’t like each other.

The stage is set for an epic showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas next month. McGregor is a huge underdog, according to oddsmakers, but you wouldn’t know it from the confidence he’s shown in the last two press conferences.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images