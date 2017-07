LA MIRADA, Calif. — UFC fighters tend to show off their most talented skills with the hopes of wowing the crowd any time they’re asking to partake in open workouts.

Cris Cyborg did just that Thursday at the UFC Gym ahead of UFC 214, when she implemented capoeira into her routine. Capoeira is a Brazilian martial art that combines dance, acrobatics and music.

To see parts of the routine, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images