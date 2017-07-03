Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 Crashed On Two Continents In Same Weekend

Share this:

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 Chevrolet SS had a pretty rough Fourth of July weekend, both in the United States and across the pond.

Earnhardt had two crashes during Saturday’s race at Daytona International Speedway, but his No. 88 was involved in a total of three accidents throughout the weekend. Roughly 12 hours after the 42-year-old driver’s final race at Daytona was cut short by a wreck with Kevin Harvick, Ed Berrier’s run up the hill in one of Earnhardt’s race cars at Goodwood Festival of Speed ended in similar fashion.

Berrier, a former NASCAR driver, crashed a retired Hendrick Motorsports machine into the hay bales at the FOS on Sunday, when he locked his front-right tire while braking for the first turn.

Although Goodwood is hosted in Wethampnett, England, the No. 88 interestingly wasn’t the only notable NASCAR at the event. In fact, it wasn’t even the most note-worthy car with ties to the Earnhardt family to run the hill climb course.

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s No. 3 Chevrolet Monte Carlo also made an appearance at the FOS, with Dale Sr.’s son Kerry behind the wheel.

Considering Dale Jr. told NBC Sports on Saturday that he was surprised by all the support he received from NASCAR fans at Daytona, we can’t imagine he expected to receive so much attention from race fans in the U.K. as well.