Dave Dombrowski Hilariously Likens Yankees’ Revamped Roster To Warriors

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have made some noteworthy moves in the past week, but another American League East team’s transactions are grabbing all of the headlines.

The New York Yankees were one of the highlights of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, as the team acquired star pitcher Sonny Gray in a blockbuster deal with the Oakland Athletics. Monday’s trade was a continuation of the Yankees’ recent activity, as the team also brought in Todd Frazier and David Robertson in a deal with the Chicago White Sox on July 18.

And when Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was asked about the Yankees’ series of moves Monday, he likened Boston’s division foe to another star-studded team that plays on the hardwood.

“You mean the Golden State Warriors? I think the Golden State Warriors significantly made some moves and I would have been surprised if they didn’t,” Dombrowski told reporters. “But I think that (Yankees general manager) Brian (Cashman) probably has made them the Golden State Warriors and we’re the significant underdogs, just listening to MLB Network.”

While Dombrowski’s line certainly was hilarious, he can’t exactly take credit for it. After the Red Sox acquired Chris Sale via trade back in December, Cashman dubbed Boston as the Warriors and wasn’t sure if the Sox ever would lose a game in the 2017 campaign.

Dombrowski hadn’t forgotten Cashman’s joke and made the case that the roles now have been reversed following New York’s big moves.

“Like he said earlier in the year, he didn’t know how the Red Sox were going to lose a game,” Dombrowski said. “But now I can say the same, I don’t know how they’re going to lose a game right now. I think they made some good moves and made their club significantly better.”

All jokes aside, both teams made quality deals to address their respective needs, which should make for one heck of a race for the division crown.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images