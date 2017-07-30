Fernando Alonso Owns His Meme To Celebrate Fastest Lap At F1 Hungary

Fernando Alonso’s lawn chair meme seemingly never will die, largely because the two-time Formula One driver continues to embrace it.

Alonso stole some attention from the podium celebration after the Hungarian Grand Prix when he lounged in a beach chair on top of a mural that depicts him doing just that. To his credit, though, the Spaniard deserved to relax after putting on an extremely impressive performance in Sunday’s race.

Fastest lap ✅

Best finish of the season ✅

Birthday weekend ✅ Time for @alo_oficial to relax #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/hpa8SakPS0 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2017

Both McLaren-Honda drivers picked up points at the Hungaroring, with Alonso leading the way in P6 and Stoffel Vandoorne finishing P10. The team new it would be competitive in Budapest, though even Alonso admits he was surprised to record the fastest lap of the race in one of the slowest cars on the grid.

For those of you who don’t know, the Alonso meme started in 2015 when he sat trackside in a lawn chair during a practice session after his car suffered a mechanical issue. The incident has been a recurring joke in within the sport ever since, with one fan in Austria even getting the Spaniard to autograph a giant picture him in the chair.