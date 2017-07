Share this:

Tweet







Red Sox ace Chris Sale was selected to his sixth MLB All-Star Game on Sunday, the same day he earned his 11th win of the season as Boston swept a weekend series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Sale, despite being an All-Star veteran, still enjoys the experience. Find out what he had to say about his latest selection in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images