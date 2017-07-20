John Cena’s Revealing Answer Gives Insight Into His Future WWE Plans

Even John Cena knows his days as a top WWE superstar are numbered.

Sure, he’s still one of the most recognizable stars to ever enter the ring, and he’s a big draw whenever he shows up. But when the 16-time world champion was asked about why he’s a “free agent” in the current WWE format with separate rosters for “RAW” and SmackDown,” he had a pretty revealing answer about his future in the ring.

“The reason that I wanted to be a free agent and the reason they kind of granted my request is because I don’t know if I’ll be available for ‘SmackDown’ specific only or ‘RAW’ specific only, and I also know that my days are numbered,” Cena told Complex’s Khal. “I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don’t know how many years I have left. So in the time I have left, I’m gonna do what I can to dedicate to this company I just want to be able to do it the most time that I possibly can.”

So, enjoy the moments when you do see Cena in a WWE ring, whether you love to boo or cheer him.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images