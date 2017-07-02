Leafs Sign Free Agent Patrick Marleau To Three-Year, $18.75 Million Contract

Share this:

Tweet







The Toronto Maple Leafs got some veteran firepower on Sunday afternoon.

The Leafs signed 37-year-old winger Patrick Marleau to a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.

The #Leafs announced today the signing of F Patrick Marleau to a 3-year contract. The annual average value of the contract is $6.25 million. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) July 2, 2017

While this seems like a lot of money to pay a veteran on a team with so many talented young players who eventually will need huge raises after their rookie deals; Marleau can provide leadership as well as scoring in the short term.

Even at his age, Marleau was able to score 27 goals and 46 points with the San Jose Sharks last season, a team that he had played for since 1997.

Here is a further breakdown of the contract:

Marleau: year 1) $8.5M 2) $6 mil. 3) $4.25 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 2, 2017

Marleau has tallied 1,082 points in 1,493 career games.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images