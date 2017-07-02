Boxing

Manny Pacquiao Vs. Jeff Horn Live Stream: Watch Welterweight Title Fight Online

by on Sat, Jul 1, 2017 at 10:38PM
Manny Pacquiao will defend his welterweight title in enemy territory.

Pacquiao will face challenger Jeff Horn in his native Australia at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night — or Sunday night if you are down under.

Pacquiao has won his last two fight since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in May of 2015.

Here’s how you can watch Pacquiao vs. Horn online.

When: Saturday, July 1, at 11:30 p.m ET.
Live Stream: WatchESPN

