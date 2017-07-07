Nationals Delayed Game Vs. Braves For Three Hours For 15 Minutes Of Rain

Share this:

Almost nobody went home happy after Thursday night’s Washington Nationals-Atlanta Braves game at Nationals Park.

The Nats’ game against the New York Mets was postponed Wednesday night due to downpours, and there was more wet weather in the forecast for their series opener against the Braves. Washington delayed the start of the game because of impending rain, but it ended up raining for about 15 minutes instead.

But despite that fact, the Nationals delayed the game for three hours and five minutes, forcing them to apologize to the fans — some of whom left before the game even started — Friday morning.

A message from the Washington Nationals: pic.twitter.com/xsXOBvTDyJ — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 7, 2017

Fans were treated to free ice cream, soda and water, but there still (understandably) were plenty of unhappy people. That included some Nationals players even, who wound up with a 5-2 loss.

“For 15 minutes of rain, that’s unbelievable,” Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez said, per ESPN.com. “I’m talking to you at 1:30 in the morning right now for a 15-minute delay.”

The Braves weren’t necessarily thrilled about it, either, despite being on the winning side.

This No-Rain delay is something i've never seen before!! — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 7, 2017

Can't. The tarp is dry. https://t.co/Nomy7ROZ7x — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 7, 2017

The fiasco certainly seemed like a first, and Nationals fans likely are hoping it’s the last, too.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Images