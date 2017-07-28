NBA Rumors: Celtics, Suns In Best Position To Make Kyrie Irving Trade With Cavs

The Boston Celtics’ work is done after a busy NBA offseason. Or is it?

The dust appeared to have settled on this summer’s big moves until Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving suddenly popped up on the trade market. Obviously, many teams are interested in acquiring Irving, but few have the resources to offer Cleveland the mammoth return it’s seeking.

Among those teams, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, is the Celtics. In a column Friday morning, Wojnarowski cited the Celtics and Phoenix Suns as the two clubs “with the best ability to make deals for Irving.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean a Boston-Cleveland blockbuster is imminent. The C’s are “monitoring” Irving’s situation but it’s “unclear how aggressive they’ll get,” per Wojnarowski, who added the Cavs might be hesitant to deal with their Eastern Conference rival.

Wojnarowski also listed six teams who have made real offers to Cleveland for Irving — the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Miami Heat — and none were Boston.

There are enticing options in that group — a rumor recently surfaced that Irving, who grew up in New Jersey, “very badly” wants to play for the Knicks. But as far offering the best trade package, the Celtics and Suns are in a unique position. The Cavs want a return centered around “young players, win-now veterans and draft picks,” and Boston and Phoenix both can provide all three.

Again, that doesn’t mean the C’s are ready to make a deal: Boston likely would need to part with Isaiah Thomas, a first-round draft pick and possibly Jae Crowder to land Irving. As long as the All-Star point guard is on the trade table, though, Danny Ainge and Co. are worth monitoring.

