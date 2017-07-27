NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving ‘Very Badly’ Wants To Play For New York Knicks

You might not believe this, but one of the NBA’s best players actually wants to play for the New York Knicks.

That player is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, who reportedly has requested a trade.

Kyrie Irving "very badly" wants to join the New York Knicks. (Via Pablo Torre – ESPN) — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) July 27, 2017

Going to the Knicks would be a coming home of sorts for Irving, who attended St. Patrick High School in Hillside, New Jersey.

The Knicks were on Irving’s reported list of four teams he’d prefer to join via trade. The list also included the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks have been one of the most poorly run teams for many years. They have one playoff series win since 2001, and they’ve gone through many general managers and coaches during that time.

A duo of Irving and rising star Kristaps Porzingis would lay a good foundation for the Knicks going forward, but they don’t have much to offer the Cavs outside of veteran star Carmelo Anthony. Porzingis should be a non-starter in any trade talks.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images