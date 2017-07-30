New Trailer Gives Glimpse Of ‘F1 2017’ Gameplay, Confirms Release Date

Codemasters’ upcoming “F1 2017” arguably is the franchise’s most anticipated game ever, and for good reason.

The Formula One game’s latest trailer launched Thursday and revealed that “F1 2017” will feature some extremely lifelike visuals. The graphics are so realistic, in fact, we think the game provides better onboard footage from the game’s classic cars than was available in real life when those cars raced.

In addition, the trailer confirmed “F1 2017” is slated for an Aug. 25 release.

The physics and graphics continue to improve with each installment of Codemasters’ F1 franchise, but the developer seemingly has made huge strides between “F1 2016” and “F1 2017.”