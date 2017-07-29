Orioles Land Jeremy Hellickson In Trade With Phillies, Still Could Be Sellers

The Baltimore Orioles bolstered their rotation Friday night in a rather odd trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The O’s acquired starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson and cash considerations in exchange for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, left-handed pitcher Garrett Cleavinger and international amateur signing bonus pool money. Baltimore was in pretty desperate need of another starter, as they have the second-worst rotation ERA in Major League Baseball at 5.98.

However, the trade is a bit strange considering the Orioles fell to 7 1/2 games out of first place in the American League East after Friday night’s 8-2 loss to the Texas Rangers. Hellickson hasn’t been great this season, going 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 20 starts, and he’s on pace for a career-high in home runs, which doesn’t bode well now that he’s moving to homer-happy Camden Yards.

The right-hander also is a free agent after this season, so he’s a rental for a year in which Baltimore likely won’t make the playoffs.

What’s more, the Orioles still could be sellers before Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline.

#Orioles still trying to trade Britton and Brach even as they attempt to finalize Hellickson. Need help in rotation to get through season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2017

Hellickson still is an upgrade over pretty much all of Baltimore’s starters, so perhaps that was just the first step in improving their rotation. It should be interesting to see where the O’s go from here.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images