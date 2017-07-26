Patriots Could Go 19-0 In 2017, But Bill Belichick Won’t Address It

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are victims of both their unprecedented success and lack of recent controversy.

Without scandals or suspensions to beat like a dead horse (or Colt, maybe?), the topic has turned to whether the Patriots will lose a game during the upcoming season.

It’s actually not an absurd conversation to have, as most teams try to improve upon their last season. For Patriots rivals like the Denver Broncos or New York Jets, that means making the playoffs or winning more games than they lost.

The Patriots went 14-2 and won Super Bowl LI a season ago, and there’s really not a whole ways up to go from there.

In completely unsurprising news, head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t down to join the 19-0 debate Wednesday in his first meeting with New England reporters since the team reconvened for the summer.

“Yeah, right now we’re just trying to have a good day here today and get off to a good start in training camp,” Belichick said. “Not really worried about (the future). That will come when it comes.”

Later, Belichick was asked about managing expectations.

“We’re focused on one day at a time,” Belichick said. “I guess I missed some of the great reading you guys have had. Honestly, I don’t really pay any attention to it. Sorry.”

The Patriots went 16-0 during the regular season in 2007 but ultimately lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII, so they’ve come close to 19-0 in the past.

The 2017 Patriots, on paper, look better than the 2016 squad that beat the Atlanta Falcons to become Super Bowl champions less than six months ago.

Though they lost cornerback Logan Ryan, tight end Martellus Bennett, running back LeGarrette Blount and pass rushers Chris Long and Jabaal Sheard, among others, in free agency, they added cornerback Stephon Gilmore, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, tight end Dwayne Allen, defensive linemen Lawrence Guy and Kony Ealy, linebacker David Harris and running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee. It’s worth noting the Patriots were very fortunate when it came to injuries last season, and they might not be as lucky in 2017.

Given the unpredictability of the NFL, chances are better than not that the Patriots won’t go undefeated in 2017, but it’s a conversation worth having, even if Belichick will brush it off.

And why wouldn’t he? There’s no reason to set unrealistic expectations nor inflate the egos of his team. But making the playoffs is no longer even noteworthy for the Patriots. Fans and the media have set greater goals for a team that only has missed the postseason twice since Tom Brady started his first game in 2001. And the only accomplishment left for Belichick and Brady is perfection.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images