The Patriots nabbed their lone defensive pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Last season, cornerback Marcellas Dial earned the Overcoming Adversity Award as a senior at South Carolina, something the three-year starter for the Gamecocks hopes to change when he gets to New England.

“Yeah, it just, that’s just my life, how it’s been. I’ve been an underdog all my life,” Dial said in a video call with reporters on Saturday. “I’ve been having to fight this uphill battle all my life. So, me overcoming adversity, that’s something I’ve been doing my whole life. So, it’s nothing new, you know?

“Then, I think they presented it to me because of my journey getting there. My journey throughout my three years there, I was in the rotation and everything. I never once was thinking about getting in the portal, never once complaining or anything. I just kept my head down, kept working, didn’t rebel against the coaches or anything, so I just overcame a lot of adversity like I have my whole life, you know?”

Regardless of his “underdog” status, Dial is thrilled the Patriots selected him with the 180th pick.

“Not a stress for me, it was just a dream come true,” Dial said. “Something I’ve been waiting for my whole life, so for it to actually happen. My visit there, I had a great time. I was able to make a good first impression. So, for this to be the team I go to, it’s just a dream come true. It’s unbelievable, like a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Dial adds depth at the cornerback position for the Patriots with Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones coming off 2023 injuries.