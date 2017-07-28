Patriots Training Camp Observations: Eric Rowe Continues To Make Plays

FOXBORO, Mass. — Day 2 of New England Patriots training camp has wrapped up.

Another cornerback stood out at Friday’s practice as the Patriots’ offense and defense continue to be competitive. Here’s everything we noticed at the practice session.

— Tom Brady went 13-of-19 overall and 10-of-15 in 11-on-11 drills. Jimmy Garoppolo went 18-of-27 with three interceptions overall and 12-of-16 with two interceptions in 11s. Jacoby Brissett went 14-of-25 with an interception overall and 3-of-4 in 11s. Garoppolo did finish strong, going 11-of-13 to finish practice. It would be unfair to say Garoppolo has struggled in camp thus far, but his five total interceptions are less than ideal. He’s traditionally performed better later in the summer.

— Cornerback Eric Rowe was a standout with an interception and three pass breakups. He’s the leading candidate for the No. 3 cornerback role. He also had an interception Thursday in the first day of training camp.

— Cornerback Malcolm Butler and safeties Jason Thompson and Jordan Richards also had interceptions. Richards also picked off a pass Thursday.

— Cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Justin Coleman and safety Devin McCourty also had pass breakups.

— Wide receivers Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell, defensive end Rob Ninkovich and long snapper Joe Cardona were absent from practice. Amendola and Mitchell practiced Thursday. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained Cardona and Ninkovich are out for personal reasons.

— Defensive end Kony Ealy returned to practice after missing Thursday’s session.

— Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (physically unable to perform), defensive tackle Alan Branch (PUP) and offensive tackle Andrew Jelks (non-football injury) were present but in sweats.

— Undrafted rookie wide receiver Cody Hollister went down with an injury early in camp and didn’t finish the practice.

— Wide receiver Chris Hogan and cornerback Cyrus Jones got into a brief scrap after the wideout caught a pass in team drills and the defensive back stopped him short of the goal line. The jawed briefly before Jones knocked the ball out of Hogan’s hand.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images