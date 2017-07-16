Red Sox Fan Gives Foul Ball To Young Yankees Fan In Heartwarming Moment

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports.
But just because there’s a lot of competitive dislike between the two fan bases doesn’t mean they can’t be civil every once in a while.
The best example of this occurred during Saturday’s game at Fenway Park. Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez popped a ball down the first base line that barely made it into the seats. While a Red Sox fan initially came up with the foul ball, he turned and handed the souvenir to a young Yankees fan.
The little girl, who was thrilled with her memento, started to head back to her seat, but she quickly turned around and gave the Red Sox fan a big hug.
Take a look at the heartwarming moment.
That’s what going to the ballpark is all about.
Thumbnail photo via Instagram/ESPN
