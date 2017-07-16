Red Sox Fan Gives Foul Ball To Young Yankees Fan In Heartwarming Moment

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports.

But just because there’s a lot of competitive dislike between the two fan bases doesn’t mean they can’t be civil every once in a while.

The best example of this occurred during Saturday’s game at Fenway Park. Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez popped a ball down the first base line that barely made it into the seats. While a Red Sox fan initially came up with the foul ball, he turned and handed the souvenir to a young Yankees fan.

The little girl, who was thrilled with her memento, started to head back to her seat, but she quickly turned around and gave the Red Sox fan a big hug.

Take a look at the heartwarming moment.

Putting the rivalry aside. A post shared by espn (@espn) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

That’s what going to the ballpark is all about.

