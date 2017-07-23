Red Sox Wrap: Angels Blast Three Home Runs In 3-2 Win Over Boston

Rick Porcello’s season of bad luck continues.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander had all of his pitches working Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, but of the six hits Porcello allowed, three of them left the ballpark in a 3-2 loss at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner worked quickly and efficiently, but the few times he missed his spot he paid the price.

Angels starter Parker Bridwell held the Sox’s offense to two runs on five hits in seven innings of work.

The Red Sox fell to 55-45 with the loss, while the Angels improved to 49-51 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Unfortunate.

Porcello pitched well enough to earn the win, but every mistake he made left the ball park, and the Red Sox’s offense was stymied by Bridwell and the Angels’ pen.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Angels closer Bud Norris got Xander Bogaerts to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello delivered another solid start for the Red Sox, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out six and walking one in a complete-game effort.

The Red Sox righty cruised through the first three innings, but Andrelton Simmons got the Angels on the board by crushing a solo home run to left-center field to lead off the fourth inning.

Porcello surrendered another blast in the sixth when Mike Trout launched a solo home run to right-center field to tie the game.

The Angels played long ball again in the seventh when Luis Valbuena smoked a solo home run to right field to give the Angels a one-run lead.

The right-hander was in control for most of the game as he pounded the strike zone with all four pitches and used his sinker effectively, inducing nine ground outs on the day.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston finally got to Bridwell in the fifth when Sandy Leon started a two-out rally with a single to right field. Brock Holt followed with an infield single, and Deven Marrero laced an RBI single to left field to tie the game.

— Hanley Ramirez gave the Red Sox the lead when he blasted a solo home run to left field in the sixth inning.

— Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run and a single.

— Leon went 1-for-3 with a single.

— Holt went 2-for-3 with two singles.

— Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Mitch Moreland and Bogaerts all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Porcello has been snake bitten this season.

4th solo homer of the game. Valbuena gives the Angels a 3-2 lead. Porcello has given up 23 HRs. Allowed 23 all of ’16. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 23, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will begin a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Eduardo Rodriguez will take the hill for Boston and will be opposed by James Paxton. First pitch from Safeco Field is scheduled for 10:10 p.m.ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images