Rick Porcello Dishes On Biggest Fear, AIM Screen Name In Rapid-Fire Q&A

You know that video that’s been going around of the giant snake swallowing a whole deer? Don’t show it to Rick Porcello.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox sat down with the Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Thursday for the final day of a four-part interview, and they took things down a notch and let viewers learn a little more about Porcello. Cox did a rapid-fire question and answer session and asked Porcello about everything from his biggest fear (snakes) to his favorite football team (the New Jersey native would rather not answer).

He also talked about Old Dominion Freight Line’s ongoing contest. Old Dominion Freight Line is giving away tickets to the next three World Series to whoever comes closest to guessing their experts’ opinion on the number of baseballs it would take to fill the customized baseball trailer that will be outside Fenway Park. Hurry up and makes your guesses, though, because the trailer will be driving away Thursday.

