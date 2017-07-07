Rob Font Returns To Vegas Hoping To Prove Himself On Stacked UFC 213 Card

Share this:

It was three years ago, to the day, when Rob Font introduced himself to the UFC faithful. Yet despite picking up a first-round knockout of George Roop and a Performance of the Night bonus on July 5, 2014, one memory is stronger than all the others.

“Honestly, I just remember my girlfriend screaming so loud,” he said. “Before we walked down, we were talking about landing that shot and she was saying, ‘I know you can do it, go out there and do it,’ and as I did it, all I heard was ‘ROB!!! This is exactly what we talked about.’ If you really listen to the crowd, you can hear her.”

Font laughs, and just like the couple is still together (after nearly ten years), the Massachusetts native is still making noise in the Octagon, where he will return this Saturday to face Douglas Silva de Andrade in the featured UFC 213 prelim bout on UFC FIGHT PASS.

