Sylvester Stallone Hints At Ivan Drago Appearance In ‘Creed’ Sequel

The “Rocky” series is one that’s built upon emotion. The next installment in the franchise, though, could see the return of an iconic, nearly emotionless character.

Nothing’s official, but it seems increasingly likely that Dolph Lundgren’s character Ivan Drago will appear in the sequel to “Creed,” the “Rocky” spinoff released in 2015. Over the weekend, Sylvester Stallone posted a photo of a handwritten script, accompanied by the hashtags #Drago, #AdonisCreed, #MGM and #RockyBalboa.

JUST DONE …. if you are curious , around 439 handwritten pages translates into about a 120 page typed screenplay …#writers cramp #rockybalboa #drago #adoniscreed #MGM A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

So what’s it all mean?

As we said before, nothing’s official. But let’s consider the following:

— Drago, a Russian Olympic gold medalist, killed Apollo Creed in “Rocky IV.”

— Rocky Balboa was in Creed’s corner when Drago killed him.

— Apollo’s son Adonis, played by Michael B Jordan, was a student of Balboa in “Creed.”

— Adonis needs a new villain to battle in the “Creed” sequel.

— Creed and Drago fought at the MGM Grand, which Stallone referenced in his post.

And, finally, this Instagram photo, which Stallone posted earlier this month:

Here's a chance to stretch your imagination … HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! … Sins of the Father…. #creed2 # agentnickyc #rockybalboa A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Our conclusion: Adonis Creed fights Ivan Drago in “Creed 2,” in one of the most triumphant tales of revenge in recent cinematic history.

OK, that might’ve been a tad hyperbolic, but it’s fascinating and intriguing nonetheless.