Tom Brady’s Age Fodder For Jokes Among Patriots Quarterbacks

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels earlier this week said Patriots quarterbacks rarely discuss Tom Brady’s age.

But according to Brady’s backup, that’s not entirely true.

Speaking after Friday’s training camp practice, Jimmy Garoppolo said he and third-string QB Jacoby Brissett definitely rib Brady about the fact that he’s turning 40 in less than a week. How could they not?

“I mean, we’ve got to, right?” Garoppolo said. “It wouldn’t be right if we didn’t. We’re there to bring him back down to earth every once in a while, I’ll say that.”

Brady is by far the most senior player on the Patriots’ roster — no one else is over 33 — and is more than a dozen years older than both of his understudies. Garoppolo, who’s entering his fourth NFL season, is 25, and Brissett, a second-year pro, is 24.

Yet despite his elevated age, Brady is a lock to begin this season as New England’s starting quarterback after turning in one of the best performances of his career in 2016, and he’s said he hopes to play at least another four or five seasons. All Garoppolo and Brissett can do in the meantime is wait their turn.

“He’s been in this system for a while,” Garoppolo said. “He knows it like the back of his hand. It’s my job to catch up and get as close as I possibly can to that. And that’s part of being the quarterback. That’s the competition part. You’ve got to love that.”

