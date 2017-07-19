Tony Dungy Has Ridiculous Take On Tom Brady’s Spot In NFL History

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email





Tony Dungy had a tough time beating the New England Patriots during his tenure as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and it appears he still hasn’t gotten over his former nemesis.

Dungy was one of 10 coaches, both former and current, interviewed by Mike Sando in a recent story for ESPN. Each was asked to rank the top 10 quarterbacks since 1978, the start of the modern NFL era.

As most would expect, Tom Brady was featured on all 10 lists. In fact, the Patriots QB was ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 by nine of the 10 coaches. Dungy, unsurprisingly, was the only member of the survey not to feature the five-time Super Bowl champion at the top of his list.

Sando revealed that Dungy listed John Elway, Steve Young and Aaron Rodgers as his top three signal-callers since 1978. Sando also noted that Brady was ranked as low as sixth, and with the other nine men having ranked Brady within their top two, it’s not difficult to deduce that Dungy was the culprit of Brady’s ridiculously low ranking.

We’re not sure how Brady could be so low on Dungy’s list, but if TB12 racks up his sixth Super Bowl title in the upcoming season, the former Colts coach might just have to tip his cap to arguably the greatest QB of all time.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images